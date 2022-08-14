Group team of Azerbaijan in rhythmic gymnastics win gold in program with three ribbons and two balls (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. The Azerbaijani team won a gold medal in group exercises in rhythmic gymnastics in the program with three ribbons and two balls at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Also today the gymnasts won silver in the program with five hoops.

The team includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.