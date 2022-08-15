Azerbaijan prepares 7th day of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani athletes will participate in competition on nine sports disciplines today within V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

These are athletics, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, judo, skeet shooting, para-table tennis, fencing, swimming and archery.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Before that the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.