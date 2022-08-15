Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team grabs bronze at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 15. Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team has won a bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani team defeated Cameroonian team with a score of 3:0.

The first set of the game ended with a score of 27:25, the second - 25:13 and the third - 25:17.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.