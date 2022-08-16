Azerbaijani shooting team wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 16. Azerbaijani shooting team represented by athletes Fuad Gurbanov and Nurlana Jafarova has won a gold medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye, Trend reports.

In the finals, the athletes defeated Kuwait's team with a score of 6:3.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.