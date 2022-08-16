Azerbaijan battles wildfires in its northern and north-western regions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Wildfires are being put out in the northern and north-western regions of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations

Firefighters battle to bring the fire under control in areas with difficult mountainous terrain and near settlements. Intense heat and windy weather prevent the complete extinguishing of fires.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and North-Western regional centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil Defense troops and Special Risk Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft 'BE 200 ÇS' and 2 helicopters of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as employees of the forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azersu JSC, local executive authorities and local residents, are involved in putting out the fires.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations once again appeals to the population to strictly observe the rules of fire safety, to avoid any careless actions that can lead to fires.