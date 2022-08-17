Azerbaijan battles wildfire in Shabran district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Measures are being taken in Azerbaijan's Shabran district to prevent the spread of a wildfire to the territory of the Galaalty Recreation Complex, The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A wildfire broke out in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, which makes it difficult to extinguish it with the use of fire-fighting equipment. Therefore, in addition to 4 fire trucks provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a helicopter was also involved to extinguish the fire.

The Ministry notes that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of fire to the territory of the Galaalty Recreation Complex and in this connection, the equipment for the effective use of fire hydrants has been put on standby and other measures have been taken.