Azerbaijani female basketball team reach finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17 Azerbaijani female 3x3 basketball national team defeated Uzbek national team at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani team won against their rival from Uzbekistan with a score of 16:7. The team will face their opponents from Mali in the finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.