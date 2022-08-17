Azerbaijan men's basketball team takes silver medal of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. The Azerbaijani men's basketball team (3x3) lost to the Senegal team in the final of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Losing to the Senegal team with a score of 21:16, the Azerbaijani team took the silver medal.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.