Suspect in murder of Azerbaijani serviceman detained (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Rzayev Bahruz, suspected of murdering his colleague Mirzoev Elmar, has been detained, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a criminal case under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code has been opened in the Aghdam Military Prosecutor's Office on the fact of the death of a serviceman of the long-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army Mirzoev Elmar as a result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation found grounds for suspicion that a serviceman of long-term active military service Rzayev Bahruz committed this crime.

Rzayev was detained as a suspect and brought to the investigation.