Azerbaijan involves helicopters to put out wildfires in its Sheki

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan has involved 2 helicopters to put out wildfires in Sheki city, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

In order to accelerate the work on extinguishing fires and preventing the spread of fire to a wider area, the civil defense troops of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, the corresponding forces of the north-western regional center and 2 helicopters of the aviation detachment were involved in putting out wildfires.

Firefighters are battling to bring the fire under control.