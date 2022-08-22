Wildfire broke out in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. A fire broke out in the forests of Azerbaijani Aghdam, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

A call was received on 112 hotline about a fire in a mountainous and wooded area with difficult terrain near Jinli village of the Agdam district.

The relevant forces of the State Fire Service and the Karabakh Regional Center immediately arrived at the scene.

Thanks to the carried out operational measures, the fire was quickly extinguished and its spread to a vast territory was avoided.

As a result of the fire, about 40 hectares of bushes, dry grass and 20 hectares of forest territory were burned. The dense woodland area was protected from fire.