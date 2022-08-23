Azerbaijan to hold additional selection of vacancies as part of admission of teachers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. An additional selection of vacancies for the admission of teachers to work for the 2022-2023 academic year under an indefinite contract in general education institutions of Azerbaijan, which are part of the system of the Ministry of Education, will take place on August 24-26, Trend reports via Human Resources Center of the Institute of Education.

This process starts on August 24 from 11:00 in a centralized manner with the use of the software. Candidates must confirm their electronic application by 11:00 on August 26.

Candidates who have scored 40 or more points on a test exam within the framework of the selection can take part in an additional selection of vacancies.

Persons hired for vacant positions will have to pass the job interview.