Azerbaijan to hold additional selection of vacancies as part of admission of teachers

Society Materials 23 August 2022 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. An additional selection of vacancies for the admission of teachers to work for the 2022-2023 academic year under an indefinite contract in general education institutions of Azerbaijan, which are part of the system of the Ministry of Education, will take place on August 24-26, Trend reports via Human Resources Center of the Institute of Education.

This process starts on August 24 from 11:00 in a centralized manner with the use of the software. Candidates must confirm their electronic application by 11:00 on August 26.

Candidates who have scored 40 or more points on a test exam within the framework of the selection can take part in an additional selection of vacancies.

Persons hired for vacant positions will have to pass the job interview.

