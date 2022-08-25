Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. A signing ceremony of agreement between universities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

An agreement on cooperation was signed between The M. O. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Azerbaijan State Economic University.

Furthermore, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University signed agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijani Institute of Microbiology and Scientific Research Institute of Geotechnological Problems of Oil, Gas, and Chemistry.