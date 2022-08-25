...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)

Society Materials 25 August 2022 12:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. A signing ceremony of agreement between universities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

An agreement on cooperation was signed between The M. O. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Azerbaijan State Economic University.

Furthermore, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University signed agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijani Institute of Microbiology and Scientific Research Institute of Geotechnological Problems of Oil, Gas, and Chemistry.

Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities agree on cooperation (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more