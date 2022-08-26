Azerbaijan names forest area affected by fires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Fires that occurred in Guba, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Sheki and Gabala districts covered a total of 5,311 hectares, 779 of them belong to the lands of the forest fund, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, the vast majority of fires that first occurred in harvest fields caused huge damage to forest areas, the upper layer of soil, nature as a whole, and its biodiversity. In all cases, nature suffered, hundreds of people and equipment were involved in extinguishing fires, and tons of fuel and water were consumed, which means a lot of damage," Aliyev said.