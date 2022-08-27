Azerbaijan confirms 428 more COVID-19 cases, 475 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan has detected 428 new COVID-19 cases, 475 patients have recovered, and nine patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 811,559 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 798,143 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,611 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,142,025 tests have been conducted so far.