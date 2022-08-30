Interest of young people in technology once again witnessed at Teknofest in Azerbaijan - Turkish official

SAMSUN,Turkiye, August 30. The interest of young people in technology was once again witnessed at this year's Teknofest in Azerbaijan, the President of the Turkish Health Institutes under the Ministry of Health (TÜSEB) Erhan Akdogan told Trend.

"A wonderful festival was held with the support of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan and Turkiye are fraternal countries with common roots and history. I was very glad to take part in the Teknofest festival in Baku," Akdogan said.

Teknofest aviation, space and technology festival starts today in the Turkish city of Samsun.

Various exhibitions and air shows will be organized at the festival, which will be held at Samsun Carshamba Airport from August 30 to September 4.

The first day of the festival is dedicated to Turkiye's Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı) celebrated today.