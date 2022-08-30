Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Shabran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The hotline 112 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received a call about a fire that started in a mountainous and woodland area near Chukhurazami village in Shabran district, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Fire protection units of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately brought to the scene of the fire. In order to speed up operations to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread to a wider area, the forces of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Northern Regional Center have been involved in these operations. Currently, work is underway to put out the fire.