Azerbaijani battles wildfire in Zagatala (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The hotline 112 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received a call about a fire that started in a mountainous and woodland area near Yukhari Tala of Zagatala district, Trend reports via Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The relevant forces of the Ministry were immediately brought to the scene of the incident and fire-fighting measures were initiated.

Fire extinguishing operations are continuing despite the hot and windy weather and difficult terrain.

The relevant forces and means of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and two helicopters are involved in the fire extinguishing operation, as well as employees of the forestry center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and a group of rural residents participate in the operations.