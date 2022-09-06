Türkiye showcases 'STM 500' small submarine at ADEX 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Türkiye for the first time showcases 'STM 500' a small submarine on the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2022, Trend reports via a representative of a Turkish company.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries. For the first time, Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibitions. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.