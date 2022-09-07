More citizens return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The resettlement of Azerbaijani citizens to Aghali village (Zangilan district), rebuilt on the 'Smart Village' concept continues, Trend reports via State Committee for Affairs of Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Another group of residents was resettled from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron region, on September 7.

Committee said that another 12 families (63 people) will permanently live in the houses provided to them in new village with modern infrastructure. Families for resettlement were selected mainly from among those who lived in most difficult conditions in temporary settlements, at the same time the size of the residential areas provided for resettlement was taken into account. Among the resettled persons there are natives of Aghali-1, Aghali-2 and Aghali-3 villages.

According to the current legislation, former forced migrants can use the social protection measures established for them by the state for three years after their return to places of permanent residence.

Resettlement to Aghali village will be continued sequentially - based on the schedule for the commissioning of new residential areas to State Committee for Affairs of Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Azerbaijan.