Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A total of 1,353 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 377 citizens, the second dose to 178 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 671 citizens. As many as 127 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,868,240 vaccine doses were administered, 5,375,656 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,213 people – the second dose, 3,368,451 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,920 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.