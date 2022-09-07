Azerbaijan begins volunteer program in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A volunteer program is starting in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored as a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the Second Karabakh war. As a result of this victory, which became one of the brightest pages in the history of the country, the former internally displaced persons had the opportunity to return to their native lands, for which they had longed for many years.

President Ilham Aliyev in his speeches has repeatedly stressed the crucial role of youth in gaining this brilliant victory and noted the importance of the participation of Azerbaijani youth in the process of a Great Return. The role that young people will play in the restoration of their native lands is very important.

Following the appeal of President Ilham Aliyev to attract the younger generation, especially young people whose roots are directly connected with these lands, to the work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan for the Karabakh Economic Region and the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan begins recruiting young people to participate in a volunteer program in the liberated from occupation territories.

The main goal of the program is to support volunteer activities in the liberated territories, to encourage the participation of young people, who originally come from these territories in restoration and reconstruction work, to promote history, the culture of this region, and the heritage of the people as well as contribute to the return of young people to the liberated territories. Initially, the program will be implemented in the territories of the Aghdam district and will gradually cover other areas.

As part of this program Azerbaijani youth will be involved in various volunteer activities on the territory of the Aghdam district, including participation in organizing events held regularly in Aghdam, working with local and foreign guests visiting Aghdam, supporting rehabilitation and reconstruction works, preparing for return and settlement, as well as providing support to the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region in various areas of activity.

Every young person aged from 18 to 29 from the Aghdam region, who wishes to participate in the program regardless of their level of education, can register on the website agdam.konullu.az until 23:59 (GMT+4) on September 17, 2022.