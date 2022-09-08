Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan address health, medical science co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. An introductory meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Gurbanmemmet Elyasov, Trend reports via the ministry.

Greeting the guests, Minister Teymur Musayev congratulated Elyasov on his appointment as ambassador and stressed that the regular meetings of the presidents of the two countries and the agreements reached have upgraded the Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations.

Speaking about successful cooperation in many areas, including health and medical science, the minister noted great potential for the exchange of experience between the national public health institutions.

"Our cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of health policy and public health is carried out on an international level - in the framework of cooperation between ministers of health of the World Health Organization, Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement,” he said. “Moreover, currently six Turkmen citizens are studying at the Azerbaijan Medical University."

Reminding that Elyasov has extensive experience in the healthcare sector and served as Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Musayev expressed hope for further successful development of the cooperation.

The ambassador stressed that Turkmenistan pays special attention to relations with Azerbaijan, and also noted that new opportunities have been created for interaction in the field of medical education, including the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuing professional education of medical specialists.

During the meeting, held in the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, the prospects for developing and strengthening cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, as well as the availability of spa treatment for citizens of both countries in the post-COVID-19 period, were discussed.