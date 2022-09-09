BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Paris-Singapore flight makes emergency landing at Baku airport, the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport said, Trend reports.

The captain of the Singapore Airlines aircraft flying from Paris to Singapore sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport for technical reasons.

Boeing B777 landed at Baku airport at 06:26 local time.

The passengers of the flight were accommodated in the terminal complex of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.