BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. 'Intermediate and Advanced Course on Post Quantum Cryptography' within the framework of NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) program is being held for relevant representatives of the Ministry of Defense and other government agencies in Baku, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the program, the participants are being provided with briefings on various topics, thematic debates are being conducted, as well as practical group exercises.