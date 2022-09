BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye shared a video to support Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We are brothers, one nation, two states. On the 104th anniversary day of Baku's liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, we salute the heroic Azerbaijani Army and our noble Azerbaijani brothers, who resolutely suppressed the aggressive and provocative actions of Armenia!" said the ministry.

