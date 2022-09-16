European Azerbaijan School honors Martyrs (PHOTO)

The European Azerbaijan School expresses concern over the provocation committed against Azerbaijan by the Armed Forces of Armenia. In recent days, the school community was also saddened by the news that there were martyrs and wounded among the military servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army when they prevented the aggressive and provocative actions of the Armenian side.

On this occasion, EAS organized an commemoration event dedicated to the dear memory of the martyrs in both campuses.

At EAS Secondary campus, an event started with the playing of National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

After that, the director of the school, Francesco Banchini, made a speech and expressed his respect for the dear souls of those who died on the way to the native land, wished for the healing of the wounded, and wished success to our soldiers in the task performed by the Azerbaijani army to protect the homeland.

Addressing the students, Mr. Banchini said that the future of the country and the world is consists of today's children and youth.

“We need your help to grow and have a bright future. For this, first of all, you need to be a good citizen. In the Azerbaijani language, the word citizen has a special meaning: “the stone of motherland”. We need to develop and progress for the better world and peaceful future. We need your help with this. First of all, a person should work for the essential values and good deeds for the country, the nation and the whole world, and serve progress and development by being a decent, patriotic citizen.

You are able to build a better world and future full of peace only by growing up as a decent citizen”.

This advice to the students by Francesco Banchini resonates with the immortal verses of the famous Azerbaijani poet Mammad Araz:

The person who has not been the stone of native land,

Can not be the citizen of the motherland.

At EAS Primary campus the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the dear memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. Later, the teachers talked to the students about patriotism in the classrooms.

On the September 15, the head and staff of the European Azerbaijan School visited the II Alley of Martyrs and the Alley of Honor, where our sons who were martyred for the motherland have been buried. The school representatives arranged flowers on the graves of our martyrs, owed esteem in front of their graves and expressed their respect for the dear souls of the martyrs.

May Allah have mercy on our Martyrs!