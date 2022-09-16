Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A total of 945 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 252 citizens, the second dose to 135 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 478 citizens. As many as 80 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,879,425 vaccine doses were administered, 5,378,898 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,714 people – the second dose, 3,373,912 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,901 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.