Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan has detected 214 new COVID-19 cases, 265 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,338 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,698 of them have recovered, and 9,884 people have died. Currently, 1,756 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,311 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,213,045 tests have been conducted so far.