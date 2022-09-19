World Health Organization sends expert mission to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The healthcare system of Azerbaijan has been subjected to substantial changes to achieve universal medical coverage over the past five years, the WHO Azerbaijan Office told Trend.

The World Health Organization (WHO) provides active support to Azerbaijan in the relevant field, working closely with local partners.

As part of this support, WHO sent expert mission to Azerbaijan to assess the needs and determine areas of support in primary health care, inpatient care, and training of medical workers. The mission includes nine international experts and eight medical specialists from the WHO Office in Azerbaijan.

On the first day of the visit, the experts met with Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and discussed plans for the mission's activities and technical assistance to the country. The experts are expected to hold meetings at the Azerbaijan Medical University, the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors, medical colleges in Baku and the Main Health Center of Baku. In addition, it's scheduled to visit ten public and private hospitals and primary health care centers located in Baku and Shamakhi. The mission will complete its work on 23 September.

WHO is implementing a number of projects to support Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at strengthening the health system and building capacity to effectively detect and prevent public health emergencies. This mission is part of WHO's ongoing support to the healthcare system of Azerbaijan.