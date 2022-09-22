Azercell announces “Back to school” campaign

Azercell launches the “Back to school” campaign for the subscribers who sign up to Bookmate and Busuu apps for the first time. Users who join the campaign on 15th of September and sign up for Bookmate e-library, and Busuu language-learning program will be able to use these applications free of charge for the period of one month. The campaign will run through October 15th.

The e-library service Bookmate provides millions of e-books in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and thirteen other languages. With this app, users may read and listen to books from multiple devices both online and offline, regardless of their location. Busuu - one of the top ten language learning platforms in the world, offers the opportunity to learn a foreign language in real-time. Both applications are accessible via various platforms, including the official website of Azercell, the Kabinetim app, ABB Mobile, and Umico mobile applications.

Following its strategy of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives" Azercell Telecom strives to make digital solutions more affordable and accessible to its subscribers, continuously increasing variety of its offers.