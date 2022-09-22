Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A total of 805 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 179 citizens, the second dose to 114 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 441 citizens. As many as 71 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,884,234 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,001 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,497 people – the second dose, 3,376,458 people – the third dose and the next doses.