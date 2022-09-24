Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 210 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,662 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,420 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,339 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,938 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,234,280 tests have been conducted so far.