Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A total of 885 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 245 citizens, the second dose to 152 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 422 citizens. As many as 66 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,885,828 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,403 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,780 people – the second dose, 3,377,244 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,401 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.