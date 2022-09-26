No-one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,886,579 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,579 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,941 people – the second dose, 3,377,614 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.