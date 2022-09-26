Azerbaijani gymnastic teams take first place in gymnaestrada held in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Gymnaestrada in the discipline 'Gymnastics for All' was held in Tbilisi Georgia, from September 23 through September 25, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Azerbaijan was represented by 40 athletes from 'Eco Park', 'Ay ishigi' and 'Alov' teams of Zira Sport Complex.

All three teams successfully performed and took first place in Gymnaestrada, which was held with the participation of 14 teams.

The foundation of the 'Gymnastics for All' discipline was officially laid in Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the 15th World The World Gymnaestrada in Helsinki (Finland) in 2015.

Representatives of Azerbaijan successfully performed at the competitions in this type, held this year. Thus Azeraijani team 'Ay Ishigi' won silver medal at the festival 'European Gym for Life Challenge' held on July 10-14 in the city of Neuchâtel,Switzerland.