Baku American Center hosts meeting with prominent US athletes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Baku American Center hosted a meeting with prominent US athletes on September 26, Trend reports.

The event was attended by world champion wrestlers John Smith and Sally Roberts, who paid an official visit to Azerbaijan (from September 25 through October 3) as part of the US Department of State's Sports Ambassador Program.

Thus, the US athletes will provide training on leadership development, teamwork, and mental health support through sports for young people.

The guests will also visit Astara, Ganja, and Shamakhi cities of Azerbaijan.