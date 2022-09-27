Azerbaijani State Border Service releases information about number of killed and injured servicemen in Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A total of 47 servicemen of the Azerbaijani State Border Service were killed, and 197 received body injuries of varying severity during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said in an interview with ‘Azerbaijan’ newspaper, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, 12 Azerbaijani border guards who showed heroism during the battles were awarded (four posthumously) the title of ‘Hero of the Second Karabakh War’, 176 people - orders, and 5,203 - medals.

"A practice of visiting the families of martyrs on public holidays, on birthdays and days of memory of martyrs by officers of the State Border Service, and obligatory visits to the graves of martyrs has been formed,” he noted.

“Besides, special attention is paid to the treatment of veterans, processing documents for awarding them the title of war veterans, and ensuring insurance and other payments. All conditions were created for conscripting martyr family members for military service and for work in the State Border Service, for admitting martyr children to a special school of the State Border Guard Service,” the official also said.

“To date, 12 members of martyr families have been accepted into the State Border Service for active military service or work, or to an educational institution of the Border Service," added Guliyev.