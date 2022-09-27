Azerbaijan building new schools on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. New schools are being built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov told reporters Trend.

According to Gurbanov, the construction of schools in Shusha, Aghdam and Jabrayil continue.

"During the 30 years of occupation in Karabakh, our nearly 600 historical monuments, samples of our national cultural heritage, and about 1,000 educational institutions were destroyed,” he said.

“Today we can proudly say that creative work is underway in the liberated territories, large projects are being implemented by order of the head of state," added the official.