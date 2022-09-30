Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts bill on establishing new medal

Society Materials 30 September 2022 16:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The new medal is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant bill amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" regarding the establishment of the medals "For distinction in the prosecutor's office service" and "For effective cooperation with prosecutor's office" was submitted for discussion at the Azerbaijani Parliament's meeting.

Following Parliamentary discussions, the document was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

