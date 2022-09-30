Azerbaijan confirms 129 more COVID-19 cases, 213 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan has detected 129 new COVID-19 cases, 213 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,440 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,587 of them have recovered, and 9,917 people have died. Currently, 936 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,400 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,249,967 tests have been conducted so far.