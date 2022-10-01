Legs of mine-injured residents of Azerbaijan's Tartar district amputated - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. An anti-personnel mine exploded in an uncleared area in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district on October 1, the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action told Trend.

As a result of the incident, residents of the district’s Sahlabad village - Rafail Bayramov (born in 1976), and Nijat Jabbarov (born in 1990) got injured. Both were placed in the central district hospital. According to preliminary information, their legs were amputated.

The mine incident is under investigation and additional information will be provided to the public.