Azerbaijan re-elected for membership of ITU Council (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Romania's Bucharest hosts the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) from September 6 to October 14, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

In the frame of the conference, on October 3, elections were held for the Council's membership, as well as for the Radio Regulation Board (RRB) of the Union for 2023-2026.

Azerbaijan was elected the ITU Council's member with 154 votes, while a staff member of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Sahiba Hasanova was re-elected for membership in the Radio Regulation Board (RRB) with 114 votes.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to all states for supporting both candidacies of Azerbaijan," said the statement.