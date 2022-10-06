Azerbaijan says several bodies from recently found mass graves identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The parents of people who went missing in the First Karabakh War still contact us today, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during a joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that this issue was repeatedly raised before the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia.

"However, unfortunately, the Armenian side avoids this issue and tries to absolve itself of responsibility. Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office took DNA samples from two or three relatives of each of the missing. As the remains are found, we are trying to identify them. Some of them have already been identified," Aliyev added.