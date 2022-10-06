Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A total of 856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 341 citizens, the second dose – 162 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 301 citizens. As many as 52 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,895,899 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,745 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,317 people – the second dose, 3,380,801 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,036 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.