Reporters visit management center of digital substation in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 7. A group of reporters visited the management center of the digital substation in the Fuzuli district today, Trend reports.

Digital substation is an innovative project of monitoring, protection and management, which collects and processes all information about the state of the electrical network, and also organizes the management of equipment in digital format.

This project provides the development of optical digital transformers instrument and digital equipment complexes of a new generation at substations. The new generation substation provides high accuracy, and uniformity of all measurements, automation allows for the reduction of the influence of the human factor on the operation of the network, increases its reliability and reduces losses in the transmission of electricity.

The digital substation also reduces energy costs and operating costs. Since the process of integrating renewable energy sources into the grid is controlled automatically at the digital substation, the occurrence of power outages is completely eliminated. It provides for the setting of operation in a multifunctional mode, and complete coordination of devices and equipment, depending on the amount of electricity received and transmitted.

Automatic adaptation of operations to the requirements of the distribution network, the possibility of making decisions by information and technical security systems, and integration into the network of sources of 'green energy' are provided. This is a closed-type substation, operation and control operations are carried out remotely