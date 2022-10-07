Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. A total of 728 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 258 citizens, the second dose – 129 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 299 citizens. As many as 42 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,896,627 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,003 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,446 people – the second dose, 3,381,100 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,078 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.