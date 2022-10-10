Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reveals facts of mockery against dead Azerbaijani soldiers' bodies by Armenia

Society Materials 10 October 2022 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The facts of mockery of the bodies of the dead Azerbaijani servicemen, transferred to Azerbaijan during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, were revealed during the expertise, Head of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office Nemat Avazov said, Trend reports.

Avazov made the remark at the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years’, organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

He noted that these facts were reflected in the materials of criminal cases.

"International organizations haven’t reacted to this due to the application of double standards," explained the official.

