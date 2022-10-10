Azerbaijan investigates criminal cases in connection with video of 'Armenian prisoners' - General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An investigation of criminal cases in connection with the video of 'Armenian prisioners' is underway, Head of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office Nemat Avazov said during the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years’, organized by the Azerbaijani Social Research Center, Trend reports.

He noted that over the past 30 years Armenia committed numerous crimes against Azerbaijan, its civilian population, its Armed Forces, and its infrastructure. Unfortunately, in the current period attempts are being recorded that once again point to double standards against Azerbaijan.

"Recently, a number of videos was distributed on social media, the source of which has not yet been identified in which they allegedly 'Armenian servicemen are killed and their remains are desecrated'. The Armenian side is trying to present these videos as a 'genocide policy' on the part of the Azerbaijani state," Avazov stated.

"As a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office, I declare that Azerbaijan is a state of law, and every such video should be immediately responded to. A criminal case has been initiated in the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, a preliminary investigation is ongoing on 10 criminal cases. If the guilt of the alleged persons and military personnel are proven, then, naturally, the issue of criminal liability can be resolved. Statements by any state or international organization cannot affect the course of the investigation," Avazov added.