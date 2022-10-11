Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A total of 786 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 299 citizens, the second dose – 176 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 271 citizens. As many as 40 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,898,973 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,760 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,069 people – the second dose, 3,381,921 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.